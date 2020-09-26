Ukraine saw a threat in strengthening cooperation between Russia and Belarus. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Dmitry Kuleba.

According to him, Alexander Lukashenko made his choice in favor of Moscow. Kuleba believes that in this regard, when considering the situation in Belarus, it is necessary to weigh all the risks that the strengthening of Russia’s position in Belarus for Kiev carries.

The minister also added that Ukraine intends to shape its attitude towards Alexander Lukashenko in accordance with his choice. In addition, Kuleba expressed regret that the President of Belarus refused international mediation in resolving the crisis in the country.

On September 23, Lukashenka was inaugurated at the Minsk Palace of Independence. The time of the event was not announced in advance; in the morning of the same day, Lukashenka’s press secretary Natalya Eismont answered the relevant questions from journalists that she would be able to provide additional information “closer to the date”.

On the same day, the authorities of Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia refused to recognize Lukashenko as President of Belarus after his inauguration. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in turn, said that the ceremony does not mean recognition as a legitimate president.

On August 31, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed sanctions against Lukashenka and 29 other officials of the country. They are not allowed to enter the territory of these countries. The Belarusian leader believes that in making such a decision, the Baltic states followed the instructions of the “more seasoned countries”.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. Since that moment, the protests of the dissent have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Lukashenka won with 80.1% of the vote.