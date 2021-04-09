Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexei Reznikov responded to the words of the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov about the threat of a repetition of Srebrenica in Donbass. The politician spoke on the air of the Freedom of Speech program with Savik Shuster, reports TASS…

According to him, Kiev has no plans for the forcible integration of Donbass and the repetition there of events similar to those that occurred in Srebrenica during the Yugoslav conflict. “To say that today in Ukraine we are afraid of Srebrenica. We are not afraid of her, we cannot allow this to happen, only the political and diplomatic path, “Reznikov said.

Earlier, Peskov said that with the resumption of the war in Donbass and the threat of a repeat of the events in Srebrenica, Russia will take measures to counteract and protect the Russians. Peskov called the escalation of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine unprecedented. “This is a concern,” he said.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of increasing shelling and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. Kiev accuses Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbass, the Russian side rejects these statements.

The 1995 Srebrenica massacre is considered the most massive massacre in Europe since the end of World War II. The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina reported the disappearance of 7-10 thousand Muslims of Srebrenica.