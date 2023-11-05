Home page politics

Kiev’s troops continue to attack Russian-occupied areas. Heavy fighting continues in Avdiivka. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

“Successful” attacks: Ukraine reports shelling of Russian shipyard in Crimea

battles around Avdiivka : Russia is said to have lost hundreds of vehicles

: Russia is said to have lost hundreds of vehicles The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

KIEV – Ukrainian armed forces attacked a shipyard in the port city of Kerch in the east of the Russian-annexed peninsula on Saturday (November 4). Crimea attacked. The Ukrainian army said in the evening that the “successful” attacks were aimed at the Saliv shipyard “in the temporarily occupied city” of Kerch.

Russian-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov said Ukraine fired missiles at a shipyard in Kerch, but they were shot down. “Some of the debris from the rockets that were fired fell on the site of one of the dry docks.” There were no injuries, he wrote in online services.

Crimea, annexed by Russia, came under increasing fire during the Ukraine war

The nearby Crimean bridge to the Russian mainland, which has previously come under fire from Ukrainian forces, was temporarily closed on Saturday for undisclosed reasons.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian territories have increased since the Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June. The Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, is regularly targeted because it is a base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a key supply route for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Battles for Avdiivka – probably with heavy losses for Russia

In eastern Ukraine, fighting continues over the industrial city of Avdiivka. Russian troops expect to soon be able to occupy the heavily destroyed city. The Russian-controlled regional capital Donetsk is just a few kilometers south of Avdiivka. According to British military experts, Russia has lost around 200 armored vehicles in the battle for Avdiivka in the last three weeks alone. (lrg/dpa)