Kiev responds to the Northern League Maximilian Romeo, that during the explanations of vote on confidence in the Meloni government said that “it is hard to hear ‘the Ukrainians will decide’. It is the international community that must decide for them ”. Zelensky’s ministers were not indifferent, and Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for Foreign Minister Dymitro Kuleba, answered the League leader in the Senate.

“Previously – declared Nikolenko – this senator presented to Parliament a request for recognition of Russian Crimea. Almost all countries will find politicians who will try to please Putin. At the same time, they should realize that by spreading Russian narratives they are encouraging Russia to continue the crimes against Ukraine. Even the Italian senators should be interested in the victory of the Ukrainians, if they care about the interests of their country ”.

As Repubblica reports, Nikolenko also reiterated that the bond between Zelensky and Meloni is solid. “The premier clearly explained Italy’s position, both on the need for continuous support for Ukraine attacked by Russia, and on the undisputed right of the Ukrainians to determine their future. Romeo’s position is just a personal opinion ”.