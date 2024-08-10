“Air defense units are repelling the attack, the air strike alert continues,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Reuters witnesses had earlier reported hearing at least two explosions in what appeared to be the sound of air defence units operating.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that the city, the surrounding area and all of eastern Ukraine were on air strike alert amid the possibility of ballistic missile attacks on the country.

For his part, the acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, said that a Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in the city, which led to a fire.

Smirnov confirmed that 13 people were injured in the Ukrainian attack, two of them in serious condition.

Earlier on Saturday, Smirnov had issued an order to speed up the evacuation of civilians from vulnerable areas in Kursk, where Moscow’s forces are engaged in fierce fighting with Kiev’s forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Russian forces continue to confront a Ukrainian incursion into the country, referring to Kursk.

Russia has imposed a broad security regime in three border regions with Ukraine – Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk – and has mobilised forces to confront the largest Ukrainian counterattack on Russian territory since the outbreak of the war in 2022.