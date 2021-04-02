Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov rejected a proposal to introduce a curfew in Kiev against the backdrop of record COVID-19 incidence rates, Ukrayinska Pravda writes.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are now “not even talking” about the use of such a practice in the fight against coronavirus, since this would have to declare a state of emergency throughout the country. “All we need is to comply with the quarantine measures that are in place,” Stepanov said.

He noted that despite the critical indicators of hospital occupancy and mortality from the disease, many Kievans continue to neglect sanitary requirements. “When there is a red level of epidemiological safety in Kiev and fairs are held at the same time, this is unacceptable,” the minister added.

On March 31, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the introduction of a total quarantine regime in the Ukrainian capital, which will last from April 5 to April 16. At this time, schools and kindergartens will completely stop working in the city, it will be possible to use public transport only with a special pass, and most employers will be forced to send their employees on vacation or remote work.

Earlier, the deputy head of Kiev, Volodymyr Bondarenko, said that city hospitals had run out of beds for receiving patients with coronavirus. He admitted that new patients are being accommodated in corridors and rejected the possibility of transporting them to neighboring regions. According to the latest data, more than 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. By April 2, the rates for the spread of the disease in the country were at a record.