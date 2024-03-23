The bloody attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow does not stop the war in Ukraine, where clashes on the front and attacks from the air continue while Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to openly suggest Kiev's involvement in the massacre at the concert hall in the Russian capital. His accusations were promptly rejected by Volodymyr Zelensky's government and branded as “lies” by the Gur intelligence.

In the aftermath of the massive Russian attack on the energy structures of the invaded country, Ukrainian forces try to respond with a swarm of drones over the Russian regions of Bryansk, Voronezh, Saratov and also in Belgorod, where the UAVs caused one death and two injuries, according to the governor.

Putin: “The attackers tried to escape to Ukraine but were arrested. We will punish all those responsible”



Meanwhile, the Telegram channels of at least three Russian media outlets have released news and images of an explosion and fire at the Russian oil refinery in Kuibyshev, Samara region. According to preliminary information, the plant – which is located near the city of Novokuibyshevsk – was attacked with a drone. Although it has not been officially confirmed by the Kiev forces, the news of the raid on the refinery seems to respond with facts to the article in Financial Times that the United States urged Ukraine not to attack Russian oil facilities and other energy infrastructure. But they are legitimate objectives, according to Zelensky's government. And the attacks seem to be producing results: according to the British Ministry of Defence, “recent raids on refineries have probably destroyed at least 10% of Russian oil refining capacity”.

London says it is unlikely that Russia will be able to protect all of these facilities, given the size and scope of its energy industry, despite Putin's government's announcement that it will deploy Pantsir air defense systems to protect oil facilities. . With attacks across the border, Zelensky's government is trying in every way to achieve results that are struggling to arrive at the front. In fact, Moscow continues its advance to the east and has claimed the conquest of Ivanivske – Krasnoye in Russian -, a village near Bakhmut and part of an important sector of the front, the one near the key city of Chasiv Yar. If Russian forces succeed in occupying the settlement, they could intensify attacks against Kramatorsk, a large city in Donbass controlled by Kiev and increasingly targeted by Russian bombing.

Only on Thursday did the Russian army claim the capture of another village near Avdiivka in southern Ukraine. While concern is growing about a possible new offensive to the north, in Kharkiv. The oblast has been brought to its knees by the latest massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, with around 275,000 people still without electricity this morning in the capital of the same name. And after Putin expressed his intention to create a “buffer zone” that would distance Kiev's raids from the Belgorod region, the future does not bode well for the north-eastern Ukrainian region.

The Russian governor in Sevastopol, Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that “several air targets were shot down” over the city in the evening. The announcement came amid claims on Telegram channels of explosions and smoke in Sevastopol. The Kyiv Independent news organization reported it on his X account.

