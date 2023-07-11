Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that Kyiv does not agree to alternatives for joining NATO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv does not agree to security guarantees as an alternative to joining NATO. The Minister spoke about this in an interview with the TV channel ARD.

“Security guarantees should not be seen as an alternative to NATO membership, but as something that fills the vacuum between now and the moment Ukraine joins NATO,” the diplomat explained.

Kuleba also added that he understands the impossibility of the country’s entry into the military-political bloc as part of the upcoming summit in Vilnius. At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that “now is the best time” to send an invitation to Kyiv for membership in NATO.

“We are not talking about immediate entry, this is an important point,” he added.

Earlier, Kuleba urged Germany not to block Kyiv’s application to join NATO. He also urged the German government “not to repeat the mistakes made by Chancellor Merkel in 2008.”