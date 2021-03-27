The Ukrainian authorities will resort to European assistance in the restoration of Donbass after the “de-occupation”. On March 27, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said this in an interview with the Dom TV channel.

According to Reznikov, the exact amount for the restoration of Donbass is unknown.

“We will know the exact figure when we conduct a full audit after complete de-occupation. Even the damage from mined areas and unexploded ordnance and explosives is now difficult to calculate, ”he said.

The minister also noted that Ukraine will not cope with this issue on its own: the entire European community will need to help the country financially.

“I say the word“ will have to ”because the war is not in the east of Ukraine, the war is in the east of Europe,” Reznikov said.

On March 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the leadership of the Normandy Four countries with a request to do everything necessary for a ceasefire in Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the “Minsk” and “Normandy” formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.