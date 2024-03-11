Pavlichenko said that children who returned from the Russian Federation to Ukraine want to go back

Children returning from Russia to Ukraine are eager to go back. This was stated by the executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Union for Human Rights, Alexander Pavlichenko, reports RIA News.

According to him, the best conditions for the life and self-realization of children have been created in Russia. Pavlichenko also admitted that this is a serious problem for Kyiv, since returning children need help adapting to life in Ukraine. “They need to be included in active social life, given new opportunities and advantages,” he noted.

In February, the Russian Federation, through the mediation of Qatar, returned 11 children to Ukraine. As the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President, Maria Lvova-Belova, said, this is the largest group of children. Among those returned were two children with disabilities.

In December 2023, six children were returned to Ukraine. All this time they were in Russia with their relatives, separately from the rest of the family.