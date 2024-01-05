Kiev expert Getman: The Russian Armed Forces hit the site of development of advanced missiles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On December 29 and January 2, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes at the site of development of the latest missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Kiev military expert Alexey Getman admitted this on the YouTube channel “Now”.

In addition, he added, factories producing unmanned aerial vehicles were hit.

Getman explained that the strikes were effective thanks to Russian intelligence. The expert named the availability of information about strategic objects on the Internet as another reason for losses.

Earlier, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Kira Rudyk spoke about her impressions of the Russian missile attack on strategic targets in Kyiv. “The sound was like what you would imagine Armageddon would be like,” the parliamentarian explained. However, she could not say for sure whether the Kyiv air defense (air defense) crews managed to intercept any shells.