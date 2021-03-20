Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called the decree of Russian President Vladimir, prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea, legally null and void. The reaction of Kiev is quoted by RBC-Ukraine on Saturday, March 20.

Nikolenko stressed that Ukraine will restore the rights of legal owners to land plots after the return of Crimea.

In March 2020, Vladimir Putin banned foreigners from owning land in Crimea, the Astrakhan and Kaliningrad regions. The restriction applies to foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities. The decision came into force on Saturday, March 20.