Ukraine excludes the possibility of negotiations on Donbass without the participation of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Monday, March 29, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

Earlier that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the preparation of a video conference with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French leader Emmanuel Macron, one of the topics of which will be the aggravation of the situation in Donbass. At the same time, he stressed that the planned conversation has nothing to do with the “Normandy format”.

“Our position is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Nikolenko reacted to the information. His words are quoted by the publication “European Truth”.

The Ukrainian authorities are confident that only the full complement of the Normandy Four can make progress in resolving the situation in Donbass, as well as establishing a ceasefire in the region, he added.

On March 26, Kiev reported that as a result of shelling in the area of ​​the Shumy settlement in the Donbass, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed. At the same time, the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic denied Ukraine’s statements. Against this background, the Kiev delegation to the contact group on Donbass announced an emergency meeting and appealed to the OSCE to hold an extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup.

Zelensky on the same day appealed to the leadership of the countries of the Normandy Four with a request to do everything necessary for a ceasefire in Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.