The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protested after the start of the spring conscription into the Russian armed forces of residents of Crimea. This is reported on the official website departments.

Kiev accused Moscow of a war crime because of the “conscription of Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, to serve in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

According to the ministry, since 2015, Russia has conducted 12 conscription campaigns on the peninsula, about 28 thousand people have served. “Those who disagree with the compulsory appeal of Crimeans are subject to criminal prosecution by the occupation administration, which is also a violation of the Geneva Convention,” the ministry said, urging the international community to properly assess Russia’s actions and increase political and diplomatic pressure on the “aggressor state.”

On April 1, the spring conscription into the army started in Russia. It will run until July 15th. It is planned that more than 135 thousand people will join the ranks of the armed forces.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.