In Ukraine, a criminal case was closed on blocking more than 400 Internet resources, including the Russian website RBC and the blog platform LiveJournal, reports TASS, referring to the press secretary of the Kiev city prosecutor’s office Nadezhda Maksimets.

She noted that on the initiative of the prosecutor’s office, an official investigation will also be carried out due to the actions of the district police, who sent a letter to the regulator demanding blocking sites based on a court decision.

According to Maksimets, the prosecutor did not participate in this court session and was not notified of it.

Earlier it was reported that the Goloseevsky court of Kiev ordered the country’s providers to block 426 Internet resources. The reason for this was the article of the Criminal Code on large-scale fraud or through illegal transactions using electronic computers.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko explained that the plaintiff in this case claimed that various Internet resources wrote negative information about him.