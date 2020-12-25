Kiev has promised to disrupt the project for desalination of water for the Crimea. This was announced on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba. His words are published RIA News…

He reacted to the statement of the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov about attracting an international company to introduce water desalination technologies. “We started working right away and we will definitely find [эту компанию]and we will prevent her from implementing this project, ”the diplomat said.

Earlier, Aksenov noted that the Ukrainian authorities are in vain to rejoice at the problems with water on the peninsula. “We will cope with the water blockade in the same way as we coped with the transport, food, energy, diplomatic,” he stressed.

On December 21, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to which the supply of water to Crimea will be completely prohibited until the “liberation” of the peninsula. Kiev plans to use the saved funds to finance law enforcement agencies.

In September, Aksenov announced that a desalination plant would be built on the peninsula. At the same time, before connecting the installation in Crimea, they intend to extract water from underground wells. In addition, for irrigation in the republic they want to use wastewater, purified using pumps and a certain type of bacteria.

Before the annexation of Crimea to Russia, more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs were provided by the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper. After the 2014 referendum, Ukraine blocked it. Many reservoirs of the peninsula have become shallow, 2020 has become one of the driest in the last 150 years.