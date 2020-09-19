The head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak promised that the war in Donbass will end under the presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky. Writes about it RIA News…

“During his tenure, Zelensky will end the war. I have no doubts, ”Yermak said.

The head of the president’s office also said that there were no secret agreements between Kiev and Moscow regarding the settlement of the situation in Donbass. “This is from the sphere of conspiracy theories. And conspiracy theories always give such ideas about some secret agreements, ”Yermak said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he wants not only to end the war in Donbass, but to do it without losing territories. He stressed that the issue of cessation of hostilities is a priority for the Ukrainian authorities, but they are not ready to cede territory for this.

The military conflict in Donbass broke out in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Ukraine. Kiev tried to retake the rebellious region by force. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying uncontrolled territories. Moscow rejects the claim.