The Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra became part of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Archbishop Yevstraty (Zorya) said on December 2 in his Facebook account (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“We registered the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra as a monastery as part of the OCU. The charter of the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra (monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) was registered. Information about this legal entity as part of the local Church was entered on December 2 in the Unified State Register, ”the clergyman noted.

The archbishop added that Metropolitan Onufry of Kyiv and All Ukraine is a sacred archimandrite in his position, which means that he acts as the canonical and spiritual leader of the Kyiv Lavra. Evstratiy also noted that, according to the decision of the Synod, Metropolitan Epiphanius would head the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra as a legal entity.

Earlier, on December 2, the head of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate for relations between the church, society and the media, Vladimir Legoyda, said that the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on measures against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) violates not only the rule of law, but also speaks of the loss in Ukraine, the remnants of common sense.

Prior to that, on November 22, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to journalists, the department called its actions “measures to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.”

On May 27, the local council of the UOC announced that it had decided on independence from the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). In addition, one of the clergy of the UOC, Volodymyr Tkachuk, said on social networks that the college of clergy insists on dialogue in order to achieve peace on the territory of Ukraine.

The ROC said that they had not received any appeals from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church about secession. Vladimir Legoyda said that he would pray for the preservation of the unity of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Subsequently, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk declared that the unity between the Russian and Ukrainian churches was preserved, and the UOC once again testified that it was completely self-governing.