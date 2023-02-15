by Francesco Semprini

“Kiev a year later. We are back in the Ukrainian capital almost a year after the Russian invasion.” The correspondent of La Stampa in Ukraine, Francesco Semprini, spoke from Majdan square in Kyev. Here he recalls last year’s siege by Russian troops. “A siege that lasted more than a month: the city was always covered by the blanket of black smoke from the bombings”, he says. The memory of him a year later

