From: Bettina Menzel

The Russian army’s BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires a projectile in the Ukraine war (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov/SNA

Artillery plays an important role in the second counteroffensive. Military experts see Ukraine at an advantage – but Kiev’s troops have a different problem.

Kiev – Artillery plays a crucial role in the Ukraine war. From the point of view of US intelligence services, the Ukraine has gained a clear lead in this area in recent months and dominates in terms of the quality of weapons, reconnaissance, counter-defense and attacks on supply lines far behind the front. However, Kiev’s troops encountered another problem in the counteroffensive.

Success in counter-offensive: Ukrainian artillery now apparently superior

Artillery played an important role in Ukraine’s first counter-offensive in Cherson and was already considered superior in terms of precision and range. Now experts see the lead across the board. “So far, Russia’s artillery has had the advantage,” a senior US intelligence official told the newspaper in August Newsweekbut apparently the tide has turned.

“Although the artillery duel between the two countries was relentless and devastating for both sides, it is Russia, which is now suffering the greatest losses,” the US official continued. One of the reasons is the supply of modern weapons by the West. For example, Ukraine’s Storm Shadows and Himars are clearly superior in quality to Russian artillery systems – especially in terms of range.

Artillery: Designation for a branch of service and type of weapon The term artillery describes a type of troop on the one hand, but also the type of weapon used by this troop on the other. Artillerymen support the army’s combat troops with the use of large-caliber weapons with a longer range, such as howitzers or rocket launchers. Drones are also used in Ukraine.

Added to this is the lack of capacity of the Russian armed forces to locate Ukrainian artillery. This is from the daily intelligence report on the war in the Ukraine by the Ministry of Defense in London in mid-July. Accordingly, apparently “only a handful” of the Russian anti-artillery radar units of the “SOOPARK” type are operational in Ukraine. A drone video shared on social media shows an example of Ukrainian reconnaissance in the event of a camouflaged Russian Pion howitzer near Makiivka, which was subsequently destroyed by Ukrainian artillery.

Russia and Ukraine struggle with lack of artillery shells

At the beginning of the war, Russia used about ten times as many artillery shells as Ukraine. Russian troops fired 20,000 to 60,000 rounds per day, but only produced 20,000 to 25,000 per month, according to an internal report in March EU-Paper. According to British intelligence, Russia will initially fire 50,000 shells a month and introduced rationing in July. Moscow’s troops are currently only using 5,000 projectiles per day.

In part, Russian troops are said to be loud Newsweek fall back on ammunition from the times of the Korean War, which is 90 percent defective. According to the Kremlin, the production of ammunition and military equipment has increased drastically. “In terms of ammunition, we are reaching a level where monthly deliveries exceed total orders for the past year,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the end of July. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Weapons in the Ukraine War: Kiev needs 2,000 and 7,000 artillery shells per day

According to the internal EU paper, Ukraine needs between 2,000 and 7,000 shells per day, a number that can also be compared with other sources such as the Washington Post covers. Before the war, EU countries only produced around 15,000 shots per month, and ramping up production was slow even after the Russian invasion began.

Kiev has already received at least two million artillery shells and rockets from Washington, but even that is not enough. In May, Armin Papperger, boss of the Rheinmetall weapons group, said Ukraine “currently needs a million rounds of artillery”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are also using unconventional methods to combat the lack of armaments and, for example, produce bombs with 3D printers. Despite the smaller number of projectiles, the Ukraine apparently achieves a comparatively good effect. According to military experts, Ukrainian troops use their weapons more effectively than Russia.

Despite the advantage of artillery: Massive bulwarks from trenches make counter-offensive difficult

Russia had about a year to erect massive bulwarks of trenches and minefields, which are now making it difficult for the Ukrainian counteroffensive to advance – despite superior artillery. However, penetrating these defenses is critical to success. Around two months after the start of the offensive, experts believe there are realistic chances for Ukraine to be successful, in which artillery also plays a crucial role. “If the Ukrainians manage to get through the first Russian line of defense, the offensive will be successful,” military expert Christian Mölling from the German Council on Foreign Relations told the newspapers on Saturday Funk media group.

It would be enough if the troops “advance to the transverse supply lines on the railway and road in the direction of Melitopol,” said Mölling. “Then they could shell the whole area up to the Sea of ​​Azov with artillery and rocket artillery. The terrain would then no longer be defensible for the Russians.” On Friday, Ukrainian troops are said to have succeeded in breaking through Russia’s first line of defense in southern Ukraine, as Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced.