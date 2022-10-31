Several explosions rocked Kiev with Russia’s missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets, mostly energy infrastructure, were hit by missile and drone attacks in 10 regions of the country. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the missiles caused electricity and water outages and many areas of the city (around 40% of the population) are without water and electricity

