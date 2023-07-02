Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut. (Archive photo) © LIBKOS/dpa

At a press conference, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy formulates clear conditions for an end to the Ukraine war and a diplomatic solution.

Kyiv – defiance sluggish successes in the Ukrainian counteroffensive and Wagner Uprising an end to the Ukraine war still does not seem to be in sight. However, during the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to Kiev on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine would be prepared in principle to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine at diplomatic level.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian President – despite general willingness – set a clear condition before negotiations between Moscow and Kiev for the Ukraine war could come.

End of the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj sets a condition for negotiations with Moscow

“And that’s why we emphasize once again: The Ukraine will be ready for one format or another of diplomacy when we are really at our limits. At our real borders, according to international law,” said Zelenskyj at the press conference with Sánchez on possible negotiations and an end to the Ukraine war.

In doing so, the Ukrainian President was referring to Ukraine’s borders before February 24, 2022, before the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Thus, Zelenskyy also included once again annexed Crimea, which has been in Russian hands since 2014 before a diplomatic solution could even be considered. “The borders drawn on February 24 are not our borders. There was a line of contact between us and the occupiers.”

Diplomatic solution to end the Ukraine war: Politician sees little chance

Russia with President Wladimir Putin currently does not give the impression of bowing to this demand. Another reason why the future German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, currently sees little chance of bringing about an end to the Ukraine war through diplomatic means. “Right now, both warring factions, Ukraine and Russia, are looking for their advantage on the battlefield. As long as that’s the case, diplomacy will remain in the background,” said Lambsdorff in an interview published online on Saturday world on Sunday.

It must also be clear what is meant by “diplomacy”. “Some use the word diplomacy, but really mean the surrender of Ukraine,” Lambsdorff said. However, diplomacy must start from a fixed point of view. “As the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of the European Union and NATO, we have made the clear decision that we will support a country under attack.”

Putin has little interest in the end of the Ukraine war

A difficult position, given Russia’s rulers Vladimir Putin is more interested in continuing the war in Ukraine than in ending it, probably out of self-interest has. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine serves the Kremlin chief in two ways.

He helps ensure that Putin can continue to secure his power. On the one hand, war has become the ultimate justification for pressing domestic problems and a convenient distraction for the populace. Most of the economic and other problems are blamed on Western sanctions and necessary cuts “for the front”.

As long as the Ukraine war continues, Putin does not have to deal with domestic political unrest, but can suppress critical opinions by playing the “war card”. Thus, the fronts remain hardened and while an end to the Ukraine war is still a long way off, both sides are paying “every meter with blood” during the Ukrainian counter-offensive. (with dpa material)