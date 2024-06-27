Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Military bloggers report several ATACMS attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod. Apparently, Kiev is launching a missile counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin.

Belgorod – Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin is likely to Moscow presumably imagined it differently. Suddenly the Ukraine Military facilities and infrastructure in Russia Made possible by the ATACMS medium-range missiles from the USA.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Ukraine attacks Russian region of Belgorod

As Ukrainian and Russian military bloggers alike wrote on Wednesday (June 26), at least two heavy Ukrainian air strikes took place in the Russian border region of Belgorod in the morning and the previous night.

According to the much-quoted blogger Igor Sushko, a school building was hit by Ukrainian drones, which the Russians used as a command and assembly point. According to a video, the school burned down because stored ammunition ignited. This information cannot be independently verified, as is often the case in the Ukraine War.

Russian border region Belgorod: Repeated Ukrainian air strikes

Not even the one according to which the rail network of the freight station in the Russian city of the same name, Belgorod (around 355,000 inhabitants), was hit. Probably by ATACMS missiles, which recently caused fear and terror on a beach in Crimea.

What is striking is that the Ukrainians repeatedly attack the Belgorod Oblast, as if they were attempting a small counter-offensive using rockets and kamikaze drones there, from where Putin’s supplies are flowing into their invaded country. Videos are circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that are supposed to document how even individual unarmored Russian military vehicles such as minibuses in the border region are attacked by comparatively small kamikaze drones.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Ukrainians probably shot down air defense system

Above all, however, the massive, four-meter-long ATACMS missiles (60 centimeters in diameter) with their range of up to 300 kilometers are in focus. The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have recently used ATACMS to disable an entire Russian S-300 or S-400-Triumf air defense system in the Belgorod region. There were several photos and videos on social media that verifiably showed burning vehicles of the air defense system.

It is reported that the Russian side is also using the S-300 missiles and the more modern S-400 systems offensively for air strikes against critical infrastructure in Ukraine. In recent weeks, several members of the NATO defense alliance, which supports Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, have gradually Kyiv allows supplied Western weapons to be used in the Russian Federation against facilities, weapons systems and transport routes which, in turn, serve Putin’s attacks in violation of international law.

Losses in Russia: Ukrainians target border region of Belgorod

According to the Ukrainian Pravda On June 21 or 22, a Ukrainian missile destroyed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system worth millions in the Belgorod region. There is increasing evidence that the Ukrainians are trying to disable Putin’s air defenses in the Russian region in order to then target the military infrastructure behind them for the Kremlin’s war of aggression. And only target civilian targets: that was the main condition of the Western backers for using their weapons on Russian soil. (pm)