From: Nail Akkoyun

Ukraine is said to be planning a “spring offensive”. A document provides insights into how Putin’s special unit “Storm Z” operates. The news ticker.

Consequence of a Crimean offensive : An attack on the peninsula could result in the use of Russian nuclear weapons

: An attack on the peninsula could result in the use of Russian nuclear weapons Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from April 6th, 6:45 p.m.: A leaked Russian document gives glimpses of Vladimir Putin’s “Storm Z” unit. A Ukrainian military officer analyzed a Russian document on Twitter under the pseudonym “Tatarigami_UA”. The unit should be able to conduct combat operations in cities or settlements, as well as in areas with difficult geographical conditions, it said. As part of their duties, it may also be necessary to use artillery fire and air support, Tatarigami said.

War in Ukraine: Kiev is planning the big counter-offensive: “Only three to five people” know about it

First report from April 6th, 5 p.m.: Moscow/Kiev – For some time there has been speculation about a “spring offensive” by the Ukrainian army. Kyiv has been keeping a low profile so far – at least for the most part. “No more than three to five people in the world” would know about Ukraine’s plans, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Danilov explained this in an interview with the broadcaster Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty). When and where the counter-offensive will start, he cannot reveal. At the same time, he warned that “when people make certain statements”, there are often “untruths” behind them. However, Danilov assured that Ukrainians will know as soon as “everything starts”.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut. (Archive photo) © LIBKOS/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Crimean offensive could result in the use of nuclear weapons

As Andriy Sybiha, deputy chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, told the Financial Times declared that in the event of a successful counter-offensive, they would even be prepared to start new negotiations. “When we reach our strategic goals on the battlefield and the administrative boundaries of the Crimea we are ready to open the diplomatic side and discuss the matter,” Andriy Sybiha said on Thursday (April 6).

The advisor to the presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, however, made it clear that the talks were not about territorial concessions. “Real Negotiations” with Moscow could only happen after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, he insisted on Kiev’s well-known position.

However, western military experts fear that attempts to conquer Crimea could lead to a significant escalation of the war and could even provoke Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons, since Moscow regards the strategically important peninsula as its own territory. The nuclear power had always emphasized that it would defend Crimea with all the means at its disposal. (talk with agencies)