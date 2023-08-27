Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Ukrainian armed forces are said to be facing a new front breakthrough soon. They are currently advancing through what is perhaps Russia’s best-equipped defensive position to the south.

Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Ukraine war not progressing fast enough. But now there is talk of another partial success of the Ukrainian military in advancing on Russian-occupied regions. They are within striking distance of the next series of Russian defenses, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Saturday (August 26).

Offensive against Russia: Kiev is about to make another breakthrough in the Ukraine war

Accordingly, the Ukrainian armed forces in the western Zaporizhia Oblast have more tactically significant advances made in the defensive war against Russia. They are advancing through Russian defensive positions — possibly the most challenging line of defenses, according to Ukrainian and US sources — according to current knowledge in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian troops have achieved partial successes in the counteroffensive. © IMAGO/Branislav Racko

The Ukraine now appears to be within striking distance of the next set of Russia’s defensive positions. The ISW assumes a weaker defensive position than the previous ones. Nevertheless, it can pose a significant challenge in the Ukraine war. A next front breakthrough is possible.

Offensive against Russia in Ukraine War: Defense consists of minefields and trenches

The line of defense through which Kiev’s armed forces are currently supposed to advance in the Ukraine war consists of dense minefields. Russian troops have continued to expand the line in the past, spending a lot of material and manpower to reinforce it.

In addition, the Ukrainians will most likely face dense trenches and anti-tank obstacles in the offensive against Russia. However, the defense positions “along the entire front in southern Ukraine are not uniform and not fully manned,” the institute explains. In addition, each defensive row has a front and rear area, which are also equipped differently.

Offensive against Russia in the Ukraine war: troop transfer to Zaporizhia

This is particularly evident further south of the current Ukrainian advance in the offensive against Russia in the Ukraine war. There are more defensive positions for Russian troops there. The military could do this Russia However, they can only take full advantage of this if they have the necessary personnel and material.

The ISW cites a Ukrainian source that speaks of a Russian troop transfer. Soldiers from an elite formation from Luhansk Oblast were sent to western Zaporizhia Oblast. (hk)