Linus Prien

Ukrainian official Anton Herashchenko.

Recently there has been a lot of talk about battle tanks and fighter jets. But a Ukrainian official would now rather have combat drones for Ukraine. Why?

KIEV – The anniversary of the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is just a few days away. There have been a number of brutal battles in recent months, especially in eastern Ukraine, and one thing is certain: Ukraine has so far managed to defend itself against the invasion from Moscow. According to historian Timothy Snyder, “there will not be an ending as clear as we would like it to be,” as he opined Mirror estimates.

He and other experts agree that a basic condition for Kiev’s defense capability is the delivery of weapon systems by Ukraine’s allies. Most recently, several Western countries agreed to supply battle tanks. Now the calls for combat drones are getting louder.

Ukraine war: Kiev wants to defeat Russia with combat drones

Ukrainian official Anton Herashchenko believes drones are the “superweapon” of war. He said this to the American publication Newsweek. Advising Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Herashchenko believes his country needs thousands or hundreds of thousands of reconnaissance and combat drones: “We will win faster and with fewer casualties if we have tens or hundreds of thousands of reconnaissance and combat drones.”

In Ukraine, there are growing concerns about another Russian offensive in the spring: “Weapons are the only thing that Russia understands,” says the official. For this reason, Ukraine needs weapon systems, ammunition and support in the training of soldiers.

Ukraine war: “It’s a war of drones”

“It’s a war of drones, they are the superweapon,” Herashchenko continues. He justifies this by saying that drones are significantly cheaper than tanks, for example. In addition, enemy positions could be attacked from great distances without entering a combat situation with one’s own soldiers: “This could save lives.” Ukraine obtains its drones primarily from the USA and Turkey. The discussions about further arms deliveries in the USA, but also in Germany, continue. However, US President Joe Biden recently underlined his support for Ukraine during a visit to Kiev.

Russia is also using drones in its war against Ukraine. Among other things, so-called kamikaze drones from Iranian production are used. These were also used in offensives on Kiev. (LP)