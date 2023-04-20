Home page politics

Videos about the tank brigade, statements from generals: Kiev can hardly contain rumors about the counteroffensive against Russia. What’s the strategy?

Kiev/Kherson – Where will it take place? And above all: when? Speculations are growing these days about the launch of Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive in the war against Russia. Despite the US leaks, the strategy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his generals is one of the best-kept secrets in the world. But there are growing indications of an imminent start – thanks to leaked videos and parliamentarians willing to talk. The leadership in Kiev is already having a hard time rejecting the many rumours.

Many military observers are expecting the offensive in the Ukraine war in the south of the country. In all probability, the Ukrainian army will strike against Russia’s attackers to the left of the Dnipro bank, announced the chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, Roman Kostenko, with rare frankness in an interview with Radio Liberty. In the Kherson region, a counterattack against President Vladimir Putin’s troops would be difficult, but not impossible.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Kiev insists on keeping the strategy secret

Such statements about the strategy in the Ukraine war are met with incomprehension in Kiev. Shortly after the interview was published, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar called the parliamentarian and former military commander back. “It is wrong to speak narrowly about the counter-offensive,” she said in a stern statement via Facebook. At the same time, she made it clear that there would not be a single major action. Instead, prepare a vast complex of actions and tactics. There are plans A, B, C, which would all interlock.

The West has been waiting for Ukraine’s counteroffensive for weeks. After Russia’s troops have increasingly exhausted themselves in their winter offensive, a counterattack is now expected. There had already been excitement in the past week because possible attack plans could have been revealed as part of the US leaks. But the Zelenskyi government had always played down the issue and emphasized that the strategy was in no way jeopardized by the published secret documents.

Offensive against Russia’s army: Videos of the tank deployment appear on YouTube

But now more and more videos are appearing on platforms like Telegram or YouTube, which support the thesis of the attack in the south of the country. Some of the films show crowds of soldiers from a tank battalion gathering in a field. According to research by military expert Thomas Theiner, these are the 18th Mechanized Brigade, which was trained in Germany, Great Britain and Poland on Western war equipment and which has more than 90 US M113 tanks, 28 Polish T-72 main battle tanks, six M109 – Self-propelled guns and more than 20 FH-70 artillery pieces from Estonia.

Theiner also assumes a major offensive in the south of the country. “We’re going to see a huge cauldron battle in the south,” he said Picture. After that, the Russian front in the east of the country would also collapse. The main Ukrainian attack, the spearhead of which is now fully operational with the 18th brigade, will take place in the Zaporizhia region.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Up to 50,000 soldiers are to break through the front in the south

The most likely scenario would be that by the end of the month the artillery attacks would increase and then the troops would try to break through. “Depending on the weather and ground conditions, 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers will break through Russian lines a few kilometers from the front and then cut off Russian troops from Russia.”

The information cannot be independently verified. It is also quite possible that the videos of the troop deployments were deliberately distributed – either to spread false information or to frighten the enemy.

Defense instead of aggressive war on Ukraine: Russia is already withdrawing its soldiers

Nevertheless, Russia takes the situation seriously. After analyzing the portal Meduza Putin’s troops have already stopped their attacks across the board. The only exception is Bakhmut, where Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries are still on the offensive. On the other front sections, Russia’s army should prepare more for defense. (jkf)