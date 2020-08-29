Ukraine invited the United States to jointly develop a strategy for the development of Donbass, reports RIA News.

The press service of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Reznikov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Bigan, during which the parties discussed the economic development of the region.

“In particular, the parties discussed the possible attraction of US investors. Reznikov invited experts from the United States to join the work on the strategy, ”the statement says.

According to Reznikov, the most important issue for investors is the existence of a permanent judicial system for the protection of investor rights, the rule of law, and a risk insurance system. He also said that Kiev is considering extending the rules of international commercial arbitration to the region.

Earlier, the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and now the ambassador to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko, said that if the Minsk agreements and the scenario with the peacekeepers failed, Kiev should temporarily abandon the idea of ​​regaining control over Donbass.

Recall that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for an end to the war in Donbass in 2020. According to him, the second meeting in the “Normandy format” suggests that there is a great chance to end the war.