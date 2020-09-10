The pinnacle of the Ministry of Financial Growth, Commerce and Agriculture of Ukraine Igor Petrashko mentioned that Kiev hopes to start out negotiations on revising the Affiliation Settlement with the European Union in 2021, studies RT.

It’s reported that he made this assertion throughout a gathering with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Growth of Poland Jadwiga Emilevich throughout the financial discussion board.

“The Minister famous that Ukraine expects to achieve an settlement on the beginning of negotiations on the revision of the Ukraine-EU Affiliation Settlement in 2021 and hopes for Poland’s pleasant help on this necessary challenge,” the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland mentioned in a press release.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that he would really like the EU to deal with the republic as a strong, equal participant, a rustic that’s revered. He additionally famous that the time has come for Ukraine’s admission to the Commonwealth in reference to the withdrawal of Nice Britain.

In flip, the previous head of the Ukrainian International Ministry, Pavel Klimkin, mentioned that Ukraine in its present type has no probabilities of becoming a member of NATO and the European Union.