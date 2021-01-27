Ukraine has imposed three-year sanctions against Russian aviation companies for flights to Crimea, which Kiev considers its territory. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Aleksey Goncharenko wrote about this in the Telegram channel.

“Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian and foreign air carriers because of flights within the restricted area over the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea,” the parliamentarian said.

The list published by Alexey Goncharenko includes 13 Russian companies. This list must be approved at the level of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

We will remind, earlier Ukraine seized 109 Russian planes that flew to Crimea. In addition, Kiev has charged Russian airlines whose planes fly to the peninsula, fines amounting to about $ 560 million.