The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, informed this Sunday (18.Dec.2022) that the heating system of the Ukrainian capital was restored after the last Russian bombing against the city. According to Klitschko, the attacks targeted the Ukrainian capital’s energy and water infrastructure. The information is from Reuters🇧🇷

“The city is restoring all services after the last bombing. In particular, the capital’s heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally”wrote Klitschko through his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian authorities said that on Friday (Dec. 16), Russia fired more than 70 missiles at the country. The attack would have cut off access to water and heating, and forced emergency blackouts across Ukraine.

According to Reutersabout 1/3 of Kiev was without power until Saturday (17.10).

Sergei Kovalenko, chief executive of Yasno – the energy company – said Kiev’s supply was increasing by the hour on Saturday. However, he stated that the city’s situation remained “difficult and critical”🇧🇷

On Wednesday (23.Nov), Kiev was also left without water and power after being bombed by Russia.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed that 6 civilians died and another 36 were injured. “Russia is trying its best to add murder to its status as a terrorist state”said on his Twitter profile.

In addition to Ukraine, the bombings also affected Moldova’s energy infrastructure, which was left without power after the attacks, informed the country’s president, Maia Sandu.

RUSSIAN ATTACKS

Since October, Ukraine has been suffering from damage to its energy structure. The attacks have already destroyed nearly a third of the country’s power plants, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For this reason, the country records more and more daily blackouts.

On October 6, Zelensky warned Ukrainians about alleged “mass attacks” from Russia to the country’s energy infrastructure. He further stated that Ukraine was “preparing to respond”.

“We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First, energy”he said through his Telegram channel.