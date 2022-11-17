War Russia Ukraine, after the missiles in Poland everything has changed

There war in Ukraine has been going on for 10 months now, but the episode of the missiles exploded into Poland resulted in a change of strategy by the United States. After the discovery that the bomb launched he wasn’t Russian but Ukrainianthe Pentagon decided to speed up to do cease the conflict. “There chance of a victory military Ukraine that he kicks out all Russians from the country, including Crimea, is very low“. Said the US Chief of Staff, Mark Milleyat a press conference. “The Russians – continues Milley – have failed from a strategic and tactical point of view throughout the Ukraine”. For the general the arrival of winter will result in a natural decline in field battles and because of this “could be a good one window for to negotiate peace“.

The Pentagon he has seen nothing that “contradicts” what Polish President Andrzej said Dudaaccording to which the Russian missile exploded in Poland Not was deliberately launched from Moscow. “We are still gathering intelligence,” Defense Secretary Lloyd said Austin – but we haven’t seen anything that contradicts President Duda’s preliminary statement. The explosion is most likely the result of the flak rocketry Ukraine which caused the missile to land in Poland”. “But the world knows – he added – that the Russia and the responsible major of the accident”.

