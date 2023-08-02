Kiev, here is the secret plan in case Zelensky is assassinated

The Ukrainian authorities they would prepared a floor for the transfer of the candies in case Russia manages to eliminate President Volodymyr Zelensky. To report the indiscretion, citing sources among Ukrainian officials, is Politico. Formally, according to the Constitution, the duties of the president in his absence should be performed by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament. Currently, this position is held by Ruslan Stefanchuk, a member of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party. However, his rating is around 40%, so the country would be headed by a governing council, which will be nominally chaired by Stefanchuk.

