DONETSK REGION. «Whoever says that the counter-offensive is proceeding slowly should come here to fight, I cannot order my men to go to their death to give satisfaction to the allies who are supplying us with means. I have to tell my unit’s strong points to discover the enemy’s weak points and advance with as few casualties as possible.”

When the Russians invaded his country last year, Yevhen Palchenko was 22 years old and already a lieutenant in the army’s 1st Separate Tank Brigade. He was in charge of a tank platoon in Oleshky, the first town on the left bank of the Dnipro River just after the Antonovsky bridge. The Russians were advancing from the Crimea and all assets of his and other units were grouped in one sector. When the Russians took control of the bridge access and positioned the anti-tank vehicles their fate was sealed. Any vehicle that attempted to pass would be hit. A bag between life and death. When his commander ordered him to attack and try to create a green corridor, a lifeline, Yevhen grew from boy to man. He had the responsibility of rescuing his men who were surrounded and he did it. He moved the vehicles in attack, opened a gap by breaking through the enemy lines and managed to continue the column that emerged from the encirclement towards Mikolayv and build the defense line there which would remain so until last autumn’s counter-offensive.

Courage in the first days of the invasion earned him the title of Golden Star, he is a Hero of Ukraine. Today Yevhen still heads the same tank unit and lives in the woods around Pisky in the Donetsk region.

The task of its means is to support the progress of the infantry and offer cover.

Arrives at one of the allied Leopard positions wearing shorts and a T-shirt. He sleeps little, thinks a lot. On the other side, beyond the expanses of meadows glittering with daisies is the city of Donetsk. It is in that direction that the army is trying to advance, it is on how to do it that the Ukrainian Defense is evaluating the costs, timing and benefits. He is evaluating how much he can afford to sacrifice for a conquest.

Despite his title of Hero of the Country, Yevhen looks like an awe-struck young boy. His answers are detailed, precise. His words are often as severe as blades, but he struggles to meet his interlocutor’s gaze. His charisma is not a connotation of the body, he doesn’t have the posture of a leader. The hold he has is rooted in facts, in the capacity for rational thought. The decisionism of common sense rather than audacity. Last spring, when the counter-offensive was already being prepared, Yevhen had a clear idea of ​​his objective and limits. We can reach Donetsk, he said, but we need fragmentation equipment and ammunition against the Russian infantry and very well trained assault brigades. Today the goal is always the same but the limits are more and more evident. Ukraine has received powerful Western weapons, trained thousands of soldiers for the counteroffensive. But Russia had time to prepare a dense network of defensive structures and improve its ability to hold position.

The eastern front is an ancient front, here the war has not completed 500 days but nine years, the custom is of the land, of the people of here, as it is of the Russian defence. So planning a tactic means first of all evaluating its human and material costs. It’s one thing Yevhen certainly knows, he doesn’t want the reconquest to be a cemetery of people and buildings. He doesn’t want to liberate a tomb, he wants his living land back. To safeguard the city, not to raze it to the ground, not to make it another Bakhmut, the only solution is siege.

Entering the city with tanks is therefore not an option, because with the anti-tank the Russians can strike from any position and their vehicles cannot hide, they would be hit from less than two kilometres.

He reflects, looks down, draws a pattern on a piece of paper, then erases it, replaces arrows and figures.

Retaking Donetsk, therefore, means encircling it, leaving the city without food, without supplies. Only in this way, he thinks, will the Russians withdraw, only in this way, deprived of everything, will they begin to leave on their own. This would save the infrastructure and avoid the worst scenario, frontal attack in the city, urban warfare, with soldiers hidden in cellars, in civilian buildings. Fighting in the city would mean for his unit to hit the Russian firing points which could be, at that point anywhere, in the middle of the houses, on the roofs of the buildings, in the bushes. The human cost for soldiers and above all for civilians is too high.

The Russians built many overlapping defenses: minefields, fortified machine gun sites, ditches, anti-tank barriers. Ukrainian troops must probe, find and overcome these obstacles under a hail of artillery. In addition to equipping them with Bradleys and Leopards, the Western Allies have supplied mine clearance equipment, which opens passages for infantry, including explosive charges which can clear a lane through a minefield.

If and only if the field is clear can the tanks arrive. But every attempt has a high risk. Because the Russians know where the anti-tank mines are, they are the ones who have placed them, they know which areas are clean and therefore they know which corridors to approach through Ukrainian territory. In addition, they can lay mines from a distance, even after advancing Ukrainian forces have cleared an area.

The surprise effect is on their side. All that remains for him is to grope.

The eastern front is made up of men hidden in the woods, of camouflage for vehicles, they have the color of war that hides before exploding.

Howitzers, mortars, armored vehicles that are fused with the vegetation, trenches that are home to groups of ten men, every half kilometer, sometimes less. They are found escorted by those who know how to reach them or they declare themselves in the roar that breaks an otherwise unreal silence.

Ukrainians today are fighting first to bring down the Russian troops than to recapture them. They have more limited resources of men and means, they don’t have air superiority, they can be less exposed to launching missile attacks on the deepest strategic positions of the occupied territories. For this reason, the practice today is to try to exhaust Russian logistics in an active attrition strategy, for this reason they continue to attack in several points, in order to force the adversaries to move troops from one area to another. An inevitably slow battle, therefore, that has little to do with the autumn counter-offensive.

For the war of attrition you need to have tenacity, not get discouraged, knowing how to fill time among the trees, in the trenches where hours are spent and where it is known that, if hit in full force, no one survives.

Ilya, battle name Romeo, is 25 years old, is the head of the tank regiment of the 59th Brigade.

To describe his task he says that he must “prick” the enemy, provoke him so as not to displace his forces. In recent weeks they have received orders from the command to attack towards the green spots occupied by the Russians, they have conquered a few hundred meters and have established positions from which they must not attack but disturb the Russian troops. He serves to make them believe they are preparing a massive attack, generate a state of alarm, and prevent them from moving and concentrating troops on other, more defenseless fronts where the Ukrainians try, outnumbered, to try to reconquer ground.

Ilya has been living with his men at a base in Pisky for a month, he’s the most talkative. In his life before the war, in Vinnitsya, he was a theater actor.

Slowness, he says thinking of the counteroffensive, is an annoying word. So, before taking his leave, he clears his throat as if he were on a stage and explains: «There are no straight roads, there are only directions, choose the direction and you will find the way along the way».

Then he bows, smiles and returns to the woods that disguise the actors of war.