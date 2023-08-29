Kiev accuses Pope Francis: “He makes imperialist propaganda”. Here because

The controversial words of Pope Francis on “Great Mother Russia” and her legacy which must be remembered by the young people of the country, addressed last Friday, via video link, to Russian Catholic youth gathered in St. Petersburg, “heirs of the Great Russia of Saints, leaders, of Peter the Great and Catherine II”, they aroused contrasting reactions on both sides of the conflict.



“It is truly a pity that the ideas of a great Russian power, which are actually the cause of Russia’s chronic aggressiveness, knowingly or unknowingly, come out of the Pope’s lips, whose mission, in our opinion, is precisely to open the eyes of Russian youth to the destructive course of the current Russian leadership,” the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, wrote on Facebook. Even His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, spoke not exactly in favor of the Holy Father.

“The words about the great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, of that empire – great and enlightened, a country of great culture and great humanity” refer to the worst example of extreme Russian imperialism and nationalism,” he punctuated, “we fear that those words are understood by some as an encouragement of precisely this nationalism and imperialism, which is the real cause of the war in Ukraine. War that every day brings the death and destruction of our people”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

