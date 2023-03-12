Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

A Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © Evgeny Biyatov/Imago

In the Ukraine war, Kiev apparently succeeds in destroying a valuable Russian missile system – according to one expert, the right strategic path.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, it is usually the Ukrainian armed forces that rely on anti-aircraft missile systems – partly because Russia has had air sovereignty since the beginning of the war. one report However, according to the Military General Staff, Ukraine has now turned the tables and eliminated a key Russian air defense system: the 9K37 Buk defense system, also known as “Grizzly”.

“Rocket troops and artillery” would have destroyed the system, which dates back to Soviet times, at an unspecified location. Several Russian soldiers and military equipment were also reportedly hit by the Ukrainian air force – on Tuesday (March 7), Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released a video showing a drone dropping grenades in a lightly forested area. The ministry headlined on Twitter that it met a “rude Ruschist.”

War in Ukraine: Russia benefits from numerous missile defense systems

Although the “Grizzly” system was developed in the 1970s, the functionality is still considered diverse by today’s military standards. Thus, the device allows target acquisition of maneuvering aircraft, as well as helicopters. Of these older systems, Moscow is said to operate around 350, like Newsweek reported. Over the years, numerous devices have also been exported to countries such as Azerbaijan, Egypt, Finland, India, Syria and North Korea.

In the video: Rheinmetall tests air defense system in Ukraine

However, it is also possible that the Ukrainian armed forces have knocked out a more modern missile defense system – which would make the loss for Russia even more serious. Only shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine war did the Russian military unveil newer Buk versions, the Buk-M3, also known as “Viking”. It is said to be so advanced that the US Department of Defense describes it as “an entirely new system” compared to its predecessors, according to a report by Army Recognition.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Destroying “Grizzly” and “Viking” would bring decisive advantages to Ukraine

Russian equipment such as the “Grizzly” or “Viking” systems are also a reason why the West is hesitant to deliver fighter jets, political analyst Jordan told Cohen Newsweek. “It’s extremely difficult to protect these expensive planes because of the technology that Russia has,” Cohen said.

“Furthermore, it is a bad decision to adopt the same offensive strategy that failed Russia earlier in the war,” he added. In fact, the Russian armed forces have been unable to gain any ground in Ukraine for months – despite continued air supremacy. The war is concentrated in the east of the country, especially around the strategically important small town of Bakhmut.

In any case, it is more difficult for Moscow to stop missiles than to fire them, said Cohen. Destroying missile systems and calling for additional defense systems therefore makes more sense than calling for fighter jets. (nak)