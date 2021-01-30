The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language of Ukraine Taras Kremin said that Kiev should create conditions for the “gentle Ukrainization” of Donbass, reports RIA News.

“As for the Russian language, you must agree, and here sociology can confirm this to us that it is present mainly in regional centers, that is, it is the language of urban studies. The overwhelming majority of the rural population is exclusively Ukrainian-speaking. I can say this in the south and east of Ukraine, the west and other regions, ”he said.

According to him, the reintegration of Donbass is associated with “de-Russification” and for this, with the inhabitants of the region, “you need to communicate with them in the language of love, respect, trust, confidence that this is the Ukrainian government, and not some other.”

“But not total, violent, as some politicians are used to saying in our country. Gentle, ”explained Kremin.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, said that it was impossible to come to an agreement with Russia.

According to him, the negotiation process has reached an impasse, as Russia allegedly “puts pressure on Ukraine.” Kravchuk believes that an agreement can only be reached by using force.