The playing cards with the faces of the most sought after in the world are once again protagonists today on the occasion of the war conflict in Ukraine. Just like exactly twenty years ago when the US military devised the “Most-wanted Iraqi” poker deck during the Iraq war to help troops identify the most wanted members of Saddam Hussein’s government during the invasion. And the Kiev military decided to do the same.

The announcement was made by General Valery Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, who in a post on Facebook announced the playing cards with the faces of the most wanted Russian generals, created by the intelligence organization InformNapalm. Zaluzhnyi said he wanted to continue in the tradition devised by the central command of the American army in 2033, explaining that “with the help of the military and volunteers and with the support of all people of good will”, it will be possible to beat the Russians “both on the battlefield and on the media”. «Together to win! Glory to Ukraine! ”Zaluzhny continued on Facebook.