The Kiev Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the high treason case, his lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said on Friday, October 2.

“Today’s decision of the Kiev Court of Appeal to refuse to declare illegal the verdict of the Obolonsky District Court against the fourth President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych confirmed that the judicial system continues to be run by people who came to power as a result of the 2014 coup d’etat and are really guilty of the surrender of Crimea,” he wrote defender on Facebook.

In this case, Yanukovych was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison.

Yanukovych was ousted from power in 2014. Fearing for his life, he left Ukraine. Those who came to power as a result of the events on the Maidan accused him of creating a criminal organization, abuse of authority and treason. The politician himself categorically does not admit his guilt.

At the end of January 2019, the Obolonsky District Court of Kiev convicted Yanukovych in a high treason case and sentenced him in absentia to imprisonment for 13 years. The former president’s lawyers have filed appeals against the sentence.

On September 24, 2019, the Kyiv Court of Appeal began consideration of an appeal against the verdict of Yanukovych in a high treason case. This instance refused to grant the defense of the ex-president of Ukraine to satisfy the request for the politician to participate in the meetings via videoconference. At the same time, the former president said that he could not go to Kiev, as he doubted his safety.