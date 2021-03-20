In Ukraine, they have seized 100% of the shares and all property of Motor Sich JSC. The corresponding decision was made on March 20 by the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev.

It is noted that the plant will continue its work in accordance with the requirements of the country’s legislation. Jobs will be retained, and order commitments will be fulfilled.

“Based on the results of the judicial review, the property was transferred to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the Identification, Search and Management of Assets Received from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) with the obligatory determination of a state-owned management company”, – reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The SBU recalled that they are currently investigating the company on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 14, 15, 111 and 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (regarding sabotage and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation).

In addition, the issue of a possible violation of the law during the initial privatization and subsequent illegal concentration of shares is being considered (Articles 209, 212, 233 and 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

“This is not only about the fate of one enterprise, but about how the state is able to protect its own interests. After all, the preservation of the Ukrainian Motor Sich is a matter of national security, ”said Ivan Bakanov, Chairman of the SBU.

On March 12, the Chinese authorities demanded that Ukraine take into account the legal rights of Chinese enterprises and investors, after Kiev decided to return the Motor Sich aircraft engine enterprise to state ownership.

On January 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, according to which the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country to impose sanctions against four Chinese companies and Wang Jin himself, a shareholder of Skyrizon, an investor company Motor Sich, is put into effect. The term of the sanctions is three years.

Motor Sich develops, manufactures and services aircraft gas turbine engines and industrial gas turbine units. In 2014, the company found itself in a crisis situation after Kiev refused to sell its products to its main customer – Russian enterprises.