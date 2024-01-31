War in Ukraine, prisoner exchange underway. Zelensky: “We will bring everyone home”

Small flashes of understanding between Russia and Ukraine, at least on prisoner management. The two powers, in fact, have announced a new exchange of hundreds of prisoners of war. «Our people are at home. 207 kids” announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, adding that “we have to bring everyone home. We're working on it». At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that «as a result of the talks, 195 Russian soldiers were returned from captivity» in Ukraine.

Meanwhile a a “hard and decisive” warning was addressed by Moscow to the United States – reports La Stampa – so that they don't start a plan which would include the deployment of missiles with nuclear warheads aimed at Russia again in the United Kingdom. A further sign of the growing tensions between what are once again the two blocs of the Cold War, accompanied by almost daily alarms from NATO countries about a possible Russian attack.

Citing a Pentagon document, which speaks of growing threats from Russia, iThe Telegraph wrote that Washington intends to deploy nuclear weapons at the Lakenheath RAF base in Suffolk, from where it removed them in 2008. Commenting on the rumours, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Ryabkov warned what he called “the hotheads in Washington” that such a decision will only lead to “an increase in the general degree of escalation and threat in Europe” without strengthening “nor the security of the United Kingdom nor that of the United States.”

Meanwhile Russian bombing of Ukraine does not stop. Since January 1, Zelensky wrote on X, Moscow's forces have launched over 330 missiles and 600 drones. Kiev therefore needs to equip itself with a “sufficiently strong air shield”, the president underlined, reiterating his own requests for greater military support from NATO countries also in the uncertainty that remains regarding new aid, in particular that which American President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve.

“For the US to abandon the conflict in Ukraine at this crucial moment and cut off support for Kiev would be an own goal of historic proportions,” wrote CIA chief William Burns, former ambassador to Moscow, in an article for Foreign Affairs. But French President Emmanuel Macron has taken into account a possible defection by Washington, saying that “if the United States were to sovereignly choose to interrupt or reduce aid”, it would be up to the Europeans to support Ukraine “in the long term”.

War in Ukraine, The Hague rejects Kiev's accusations against Moscow on alleged funding for terrorism

The highest UN court rejects Kiev's claims that Russia has “financed terrorism” in eastern Ukraine since 2014concluding that the provision of weapons or training camps did not fall within the scope of the legislation.



Kiev calls Moscow a “terrorist state” and said that Russian support for separatist rebels was a prologue to the February 2022 invasion. This case predates Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), The Hague , will say Friday whether it has jurisdiction to rule in separate proceedings involving that war.

The Court this time declared that only money transfers can be considered support for suspected terrorist groups under the International Convention on the Financing of Terrorism. “Therefore, the alleged supply of weapons to various armed groups operating in Ukraine (…) does not fall within the material scope” of the Convention, the ICJ said.

Consequently, the The UN court rejected most of Ukraine's arguments and did not order Moscow to pay the compensation requested by Kiev. The judges only criticized Russia for not taking “measures to investigate” possible violations of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism. The ICJ “rejects all other arguments advanced by Ukraine,” it said in its ruling.

L'Ukraine demands compensation for attacks blamed on separatists, including the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukrainian skies, killing 298 people. Moscow is trying to “wipe” Ukraine “off the map,” countered Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych.



ICJ rulings are legally binding and final. However, there is no mechanism to enforce them. The court, for example, ordered Russia in March 2022 to suspend the offensive in Ukraine, which is still ongoing.