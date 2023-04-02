Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

High-tech weapons are increasingly being used in the Ukraine war. Including so-called “intelligent bombs” from the USA.

Kiev – The system turns a simple bomb into a precise guided missile. For the first time the Ukraine confirmed the use of “smart bombs”. They had previously USA confirmed to provide the weapon support systems to Ukraine, as reported by the Russian state agency Ria Novosti.

“We also use JDAM bombs. These are Western-style bombs that our planes use to hit important targets quite successfully. These bombs are slightly less powerful, but extremely highly accurate,” Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Troops, told Ukrainian TV, according to the news site Strana.ua reported.

Intelligent bombs: Russia is also said to be using them

The network has been circulating since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict Again and again videos that are supposed to show attacks with JDAM bombs on Russian positions, but these have not yet been confirmed.

Two bombs equipped with the JDAM system are stored at the US base Tyndall Air Force Base. Such “smart bombs” are also used by Ukraine (archive image). © MFitzsimmons/imago-images

According to the military newspaper, Russia is said to have already used such systems in the Ukraine war defence-ua wrote. For the troops from Moscow, the module should be called UMPK or MPK. The newspaper cites photos of one of these bombs as proving that it was first used by Russia in Donetsk on March 12. The information could not be independently confirmed.

Ukraine War: How the JDAM System Works

The JDAM system can be placed on almost any type of bomb. A normal drop bomb then becomes a GPS-controlled guided missile. Yuri Ignat said on Ukrainian television that Ukraine needs more of these systems to be successful at the front.

The abbreviation JDAM stands for joint direct attack ammunition, to German common direct attack ammunition. A set of wings at the rear of the bomb and a navigation system turn conventional bombs into guided missiles, such as strana.ua writes. The most effective way to ward off JDAM or the Russian equivalent is to destroy the carriers of the weapons, i.e. the bombers, like defence-ua writes (Lucas Maier)

