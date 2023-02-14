Home page politics

From: Miriam Haberhauer

Split

Mayor Klitschko demands additional power generators for Kiev. In Germany, training begins on the Leopard. The War Diplomacy Ticker.

Again and again attacks on infrastructure : Klitschko calls for more generators for Kyiv.

: Klitschko calls for more generators for Kyiv. German main battle tanks for Ukraine : Training on the leopard has begun.

: Training on the leopard has begun. This News ticker for the diplomatic events in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from February 14, 6:30 a.m.: The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk assumes that Germany will deliver fighter jets to his country and calls for a quick decision on this. “German experts also say that Germany will deliver the fighter jets, it’s only a matter of time,” he said on Monday evening on the ARD program “Hart aber fair”. But the longer the debate on this lasts, the more difficult it will be for Ukraine to liberate the territories occupied by Russia. “We hope that the Germans, that the federal government will not draw red lines (…), but will address what is important to us,” emphasized Melnyk, adding: “The time factor is crucial.”

“Unfortunately, time is against us,” warned Melnyk. The longer the fighter jet debate is delayed and Ukrainian pilots are not trained, the more new tanks Russian President Vladimir Putin could send to the front. Ukraine assumes that, just like with battle tanks, a European-transatlantic fighter jet alliance will be forged. “It is clear, and all military experts say so, that Ukraine cannot win this war without the air force and without the navy,” he said. “This war can only be ended on the battlefield.” Negotiations are currently unimaginable. “The fact is that Putin still wants to destroy us. Unfortunately, he has not given up on this goal.”

Ukraine-News: Russia Targets Attacks On Ukrainian Infrastructure

First report from February 13: Kiev – Kiev’s power supply repeatedly comes to a standstill due to Russian shelling. Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko is now demanding more generators – the ones supplied so far are not enough.

Repeated attacks on infrastructure: Klitschko demands more generators for Kiev

“Thousands” of additional generators are needed to keep the Ukrainian capital supplied with electricity, Klitschko told Monday AFP. “We received almost a thousand, but we have 500 kindergartens, 500 schools in the capital,” the mayor said.

Klitschko sees Kiev better prepared for Russian military attacks with rockets and drones than a few months ago, but he is “still concerned about electricity and heating.” estimated.

Ukraine war: “Better without electricity and water than with Russian soldiers”

Since October, Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure with its attacks, causing millions of citizens to repeatedly struggle with power and heating outages in the dead of winter. According to Ukrainian authorities, the latest massive attack on Friday consisted of a volley of 71 cruise missiles and kamikaze drones targeting Zaporizhia in southern Ukraine, Kharkiv in the northeast and Khmelnytskyi in the west, among others.

According to Klitschko, a total of ten rockets were shot down by Ukrainian forces in the airspace over Kiev, causing “damage to the power grid”. According to the government, the energy supply in the country was largely back on the following Saturday. Mayor Klitschko praised the work of the affected municipal utilities and the resilience of Ukraine. “Instead of being depressed, people say: ‘Better without electricity and water than with Russian soldiers,'” says Klitschko.

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank in the field during a visit by Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Tank Battalion 203 in Field Marshal Rommel Barracks. © IMAGO/Christoph Hardt

German main battle tanks for Ukraine: Training on the Leopard has begun

The German Bundeswehr started training Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2A6 main battle tank on Monday. The training takes place at the Munster military training area in Lower Saxony. It should be completed by the end of March, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Defense in Berlin. At the Munster site, Ukrainian units have been training on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle since the end of January.

At the end of January, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had also promised Ukraine Leopard 2 main battle tanks from Bundeswehr stocks after months of hesitation. The declared aim of the federal government is now, together with other countries, to quickly provide Kiev with two battalions of Leopard tanks. The Ukrainian army is to receive a total of 60 tanks, and Germany has promised 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks. (mlh/afp)