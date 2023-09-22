DAccording to consistent media reports, the USA could soon provide Ukraine with longer-range ATACMS missiles. The US government will soon provide the weapons system requested by Kiev to defend against the aggressor Russia, the Washington Post and US broadcaster NBC News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was visiting Canada, several people were killed and injured in his homeland in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kremenchuk.

Reports: Biden promised small number of ATACMS missiles

According to the Washington Post, it is an ATACMS variant that can be equipped with cluster munitions. NBC News reported that US President Joe Biden promised Zelensky that he would provide “a small number” of ATACMS during his visit to Washington on Thursday. The US government did not confirm the reports. “I have nothing to announce,” said a White House spokeswoman when asked at the press briefing on Friday. But it has always been made clear in the past that a possible ATACMS delivery is not off the table.

Zelenskyj thanks Canada’s Parliament for support

Meanwhile, Zelenskyj thanked the NATO country for its support during his first visit to Canada since the Russian invasion in February 2022. “Canada’s support of Ukraine with weapons and equipment has enabled us to save thousands of lives,” Zelensky said in a speech to parliament in the capital Ottawa. He was greeted with great applause and cheers. Zelenskyj had previously been received at Parliament by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

One dead and several injured in attack on Kremenchuk

At least one person was killed by a Russian airstrike in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk. Another 31 people were injured, including three children, said the military governor of the Poltava region. According to him, the Russians had fired several rockets at Kremenchuk, southeast of Kiev. The air defense was able to repel one of the projectiles, while another hit a civilian building.







Ukraine confirms attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the annexed Crimean peninsula. “On September 22 at around 12:00 p.m., the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a successful attack on the command staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol,” the Ukrainian military said.

The British broadcaster BBC published a video it verified that shows the destructive force of the missile impact on the fleet headquarters. Citing a Ukrainian military source, the BBC said that Storm Shadow cruise missiles, like those Kiev received from Great Britain and France, were used in the attack. Ships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet regularly bombard Ukrainian cities with missiles.

What will be important on Saturday

Zelensky concludes his visit to Canada this Saturday. Among other things, he wants to meet with representatives of Canadian business and the Ukrainian community.