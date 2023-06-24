The Ukrainian government has announced again that it is still counting on Germany joining the international coalition to support Ukraine with combat aircraft. In remarks to German journalists via video link, Andrei Yermak, director of the Ukrainian President’s office, Volodymyr Zelensky, said: “We would be happy if Germany joined this alliance.”

Last May, several European countries decided to train Ukrainian pilots on American F-16s, and the United States is providing support for this project. No decision has yet been taken on the supply of Western-made combat aircraft to Ukraine.

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that it is waiting to be supplied with 48 F-16 aircraft. Yermak said in his interview with German journalists: “We hope that the training will start very, very soon, and we hope to obtain combat aircraft immediately after completing the training,” noting that some countries have already decided to supply “and this will not be limited to F-16 fighters only.”

It is noteworthy that the American F-16 planes do not exist except in a few countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). For example, the German army uses the Eurofighter and Tornado planes. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been conservative so far regarding his country’s participation in the Fighter Alliance. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a tour of Asia early this month, in an interview with Deutsche Welle, that the participation is under review, “and I think we will decide on the matter within the next two weeks,” but these statements have now passed three weeks without being confirmed. A decision will be announced after.