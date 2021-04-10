The meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Troika – France, Germany and Ukraine – should take place within a week. Such possible dates were named by the adviser to the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass Oleksiy Arestovich on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. RIA News…

According to Arestovich, the talks are scheduled for April 14, and the Ukrainian side does not expect anything special from them.

“Politics is a position. If the OSCE takes an appropriate position, it will be more difficult for Russians to pursue their policy in the information and diplomatic environment, ”he said.

Arestovich added. that the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) exists as a subsidiary body and is not intended to make decisions. According to him, within its framework, only “tactical issues” about pensions and social benefits are resolved.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran said that Kiev intends to return the territories of Donbass beyond his control by peaceful means. State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek called these words “a Jesuit trick” and said that Kiev would have complied with all the points of the Minsk agreements if it wanted to resolve the situation in Donbass.