The role of the United States as a strategic partner of Ukraine is decisive in ending the military conflict in Donbass, said the head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak on the air of the channel “Ukraine 24”…

He assured that Kiev “will do everything to ensure that the principles laid down in the Minsk agreements are fulfilled.”

Yermak also noted that there is progress in the negotiations, “although they are very slow and difficult.”

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov called for the United States and Poland to join the negotiations to resolve the situation in Donbass. “This could induce Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate in the interests of peace,” Reznikov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Kiev needed to connect the United States to the Normandy format in order to move away from the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

“The involvement of the United States, according to Kiev’s plan, would make it possible to increase pressure on Russia, which they are trying to present as an“ aggressor and occupier ”, in the interests of resolving the conflict according to Kiev patterns,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.