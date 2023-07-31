Yermak: negotiations with the US on security guarantees will be held next week

The head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, announced the date for the start of negotiations with the United States on security guarantees. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, negotiations on a bilateral agreement will begin next week. Yermak explained that we are talking about defense and financial support, as well as sanctions. He added that the guarantees would be specific and long-term commitments. “These guarantees will be valid until Ukraine joins NATO, which is the most reliable guarantee of security,” the message says.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak announced a meeting on the implementation of the “peace formula”, the discussion of the initiative should take place in Saudi Arabia. He noted that the plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine is discussed “almost on a weekly basis” with representatives of more than 50 countries.