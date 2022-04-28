In a press conference after meeting with Zelensky, António Guterres spoke about negotiations for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

At least two missiles fell on Thursday in Kiev’s Shevchenkivskyi district, with one of the projectiles hitting a residential building and leaving several wounded, eyewitnesses told EFE.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that two missiles landed in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, the same day that UN Secretary-General António Guterres is visiting the country.

In the residential building hit by one of the missiles, Marina Zdanovich, 31, lives with her grandmother and two children. She told Efe that, according to her neighbors, the house was damaged. His grandmother, who was inside, was slightly injured, he explained to Efe.

The other projectile landed on a company called Artem, which was apparently targeted by the attack because it was a missile factory.

At around 9:30 pm (local time), firefighters and soldiers began evacuating residents from the area. “Tonight, the enemy fired on Kiev. There were two shots in the Shevchenkivski district. All emergency services are on site. Information on possible victims is being clarified,” Mayor Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The adviser to Ukraine’s Office of the Presidency, Mikhail Podoliak, also reported on the attack, noting that the attack took place during Guterres’ visit.

“The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin and today there are explosions above his head. A postcard from Moscow?” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Guterres, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressed during a press conference that the UN is “committed to helping the Ukrainian people in this dramatic situation”.

The UN secretary-general said the organization was doing “everything possible” to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the city of Mariupol, where around 1,000 civilians remain refugees along with approximately 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

“We do everything possible to make this a reality. My first and only priority is the people who are suffering and who need to be rescued,” Guterres said.

He stressed that he had “intense talks” with Zelensky to “make a reality” of the evacuation of Mariupol, although he ruled out talking about specific deadlines.

“It is a crisis within a crisis. While we continue to demand a large-scale ceasefire, we also continue to call for immediate practical measures to save lives and alleviate suffering”, admitted the Portuguese diplomat.

The UN chief spoke of “effective humanitarian corridors”, “cessations of hostilities at the local level” and “safe passages for civilians and supply routes”.

“The people of Mariupol desperately need this action. Thousands of civilians need vital assistance. Many are seniors who need medical care or have limited mobility. They need an escape route from the apocalypse,” she said.

In turn, Zelensky assured: “I think a successful result in unlocking Azovstal is possible”.

“Ukraine is open to immediate negotiations to evacuate the population of Azovstal and for the urgent implementation of the agreements reached. We also expect humane treatment of these people from Russia. We hope that part of the Secretary-General’s mission will be effective,” he said.

He also denounced that, despite Kremlin promises, the steel mill continues to be subjected to brutal bombings by the Russian army.

Guterres, who said he had reached an agreement in principle with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, also stressed that “many leaders have made efforts to stop the fighting, but so far they have not been successful.” “I am here to say to you, Mr President, and to the people of Ukraine: do not give up,” he said.

He recalled what he told Putin on Tuesday in Moscow: “We have a war in Ukraine provoked by Russian intervention in violation of the UN charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“We don’t have two faces or two languages. We speak the truth and respond to values ​​that I consider essential for peace and security,” she said.

The Portuguese was willing to intensify the work of the UN in this country, but recalled that “Ukraine has a government”. “The role of the UN is not to replace the government, but to help the government in its actions,” he said.