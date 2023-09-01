Zelensky: “Prigozhin’s death proves that one cannot negotiate with Putin”

“Without Crimea, without Donbass, there can be no sustainable peace in Ukraine and therefore no sustainable peace even in the European area”. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his video speech at the opening of the Ambrosetti forum.

“Look at Crimea: is there culture, tourism, more business and more work? No, none of that,” he stressed. “Ukraine does not recognize the part of Crimea that belongs to the Russian Federation and other countries that refer to international law also do not recognize this regime, even companies do not recognize it. This situation is not sustainable to tend to, it is permanent chaos and it is what the Russian Federation seeks”.

"Crimea, he continued, "was a very attractive peninsula for tourists and is now an occupied and militarized territory. There are two ways out of this, the diplomatic one and the military one: Russian troops should leave the peninsula without pressure, save lives".

